Fairy land at Burj Khalifa Dubai
Image Credit: Tripti Maheshwari/Gulf News reader
Good weather in Dubai Marina
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
Aerial view from Dubai Marina
Image Credit: Fadi Abulaban/Gulf News reader
Stunning view of Burj Al Arab during sunset
Image Credit: Srinivasan Chinnasamy/Gulf News reader
Dubai skyline from Dubai Creek Harbour
Image Credit: Midhun Rathish/Gulf News reader
Light trails in Al Wasl Road Dubai is like a White House in the US
Image Credit: Mark Arcigal/Gulf News reader
The unique shape of the Opus by Zaha Hadid at the Business Bay Dubai makes it feel almost like an optical illusion from some angles - when I saw this, it almost felt like the right part of the building was jutting out.
Image Credit: Harsh Karthik/Gulf News reader
Fountain at Burj Khalifa
Image Credit: Tripti Maheshwari/Gulf News reader
Fountain at Burj Khalifa
Image Credit: Tripti Maheshwari/Gulf News reader
Fountain at Burj Khalifa
Image Credit: Tripti Maheshwari/Gulf News reader
Calm and quite Burj Khalifa
Image Credit: Tripti Maheshwari/Gulf News reader
Full moon at Burj Khalifa Dubai
Image Credit: Armaan Kanchan/Gulf News reader
Burj Khalifa at night
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
Sunset at Festival Bay in Dubai
Image Credit: Babitha Sumesh/Gulf News reader
On some evenings, the sky has just the right colour for the Emirates Towers to almost blend into the clouds
Image Credit: Harsh Karthik/Gulf News reader