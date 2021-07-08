1 of 20
Beautiful beach in Dubai
Image Credit: Deepthi Hariprasad/Gulf News reader
2 of 20
Ain Dubai in Jumeirah Beach Residences
Image Credit: Anjali Mukhi/Gulf News reader
3 of 20
Ain Dubai in Jumeirah Beach Residences
Image Credit: Anjali Mukhi/Gulf News reader
4 of 20
Serenity at its best
Image Credit: Chanda Bhatia Hirani/Gulf News reader
5 of 20
Palm trees silhouette at sunset
Image Credit: Chanda Bhatia Hirani/Gulf News reader
6 of 20
Exotic scenery at Corniche beach
Image Credit: Chanda Bhatia Hirani/Gulf News reader
7 of 20
Abu Dhabi skyline from Corniche Beach
Image Credit: Chanda Bhatia Hirani/Gulf News reader
8 of 20
Sunset at Mamzar Beach Dubai
Image Credit: Brian Dmello/Gulf News reader
9 of 20
Jetstream in Mamzar Beach Dubai
Image Credit: Ramachandran Rajagopal/Gulf News reader
10 of 20
Ajman Beach
Image Credit: Arpan Patel/Gulf News reader
11 of 20
Cool, calm cascade of Khor Fakkan waterfall
Image Credit: Serena H/Gulf News reader
12 of 20
Serene, cool beauty of nature at Dibba
Image Credit: Serena H/Gulf News reader
13 of 20
Marine life in all its splendour!
Image Credit: Serena H/Gulf News reader
14 of 20
The splash of Indian Ocean in Fujairah
Image Credit: Serena H/Gulf News reader
15 of 20
White, frosty waves eager to meet the rocky shore of Fujairah
Image Credit: Serena H/Gulf News reader
16 of 20
A glimpse of one of the oldest marine life in the UAE
Image Credit: Serena H/Gulf News reader
17 of 20
Buhairah Corniche Sharjah
Image Credit: Armaan Kanchan/Gulf News reader
18 of 20
A relatively quite evening spent at Al Ras
Image Credit: Harsh Karthik/Gulf News reader
19 of 20
A peaceful sight at the Creek in Dubai
Image Credit: Harsh Karthik/Gulf News reader
20 of 20
Birds at Creek Park
Image Credit: Gaurav/Gulf News reader