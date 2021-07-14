1 of 15
With the UAE rolling out the red carpet for live events once again, this Eid Al Adha, concerts will take the spotlight once again with artists from Asia and the Arab world taking to the stage. We present our top picks:
Image Credit: Supplied
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan: Pakistani artist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will headline a two-day concert in Dubai in July over the Eid Al Adha break, giving entertainment-starved residents a chance to return to live events over the summer. The music maestro will take to the stage on July 21 for a concert titled ‘Just Qawali’, which will be followed by a second gig on July 23, called ‘Just Bollywood’. The event will be held as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises, with the concerts being staged at the Coca-Cola Arena at City Walk.
Image Credit: IANS
Promoted and produced by PME Entertainment, the first night will see Khan belt out ‘soulful and spiritual’ music from his repertoire, followed by his biggest Bollywood hits the following night; think tracks such as ‘Mann Ki Lagan’, ‘Mast Mast Do Nain’, ‘Naina Thug Lenge’, ‘Jiya Dhadak Jaye’ and more. In accordance with current governmental guidelines, Coca-Cola Arena will be working to a maximum capacity of 1,500 guests, with all attendees required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter and follow strict social distancing regulations throughout the event. In light of COVID-19, the venue is also appealing to fans to refrain from attending if they are feeling unwell. Tickets for both concerts start at Dh400 and can be purchased from the arena’s official website.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Waleed Al Shami (pictured) and Aseel Hameem in concert: Catch two Arabic pop stars get behind the microphone at Dubai World Trade Centre this Eid Al Adha for a musical extravaganza. As part of Dubai Summer Surprises, both Waleed Al Shami and Aseel Hameem will be taking to the stage to perform some of their greatest hits on July 23. Iraqi singer Al Shami last performed in Dubai in January this year, and you can expect to hear chart-topping tracks such as ‘Ahebah Kolesh’ and ‘Nar Helwa’, as well as his latest tune ‘Mutashikh’
Image Credit: Supplied
Hameem (pictured) rose to fame after appearing on the TV talent show ‘Arab Stars’, and you’ll be swaying to her songs which include ‘Al Mafrood’, ‘Kam Yama Kan’, and ‘Ser Al Hayat’. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets start from Dh350 and are available online. All ticket holders are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination on arrival.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/aseelhameem/
Wael Kfoury (Supplied), Melhem Zein and Mouhamad Khairy live: Join in the Eid Al Adha festivities on July 23 by watching three Arabic music superstars taking to the stage on the same night. Lebanese singers Wael Kfoury and Melhem Zein will be joining forces with the Syrian crooner Mouhamad Khairy for a melodious evening.
Image Credit: Supplied
Hear all the biggest tracks and catchy tunes from these artists, and discover why Kfoury is known as ‘The King of Romance’ in Arabic musical circles. Zein first rose to fame after appearing on the first series of the TV singing competition ‘Super Star’.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/mel7emzein/
While Mouhamad Khairy (pictured) has a back catalogue of over 25 years of hit tunes. Taking place at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, make sure to get down early and grab your spot, as doors open at 8.30pm. Tickets start at Dh400 and are available online. All attendees must have had both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/mouhamadkhairy/
CairoBelle concert: Arab rock band Cairokee (pictured) will be taking the stage for an unforgettable Eid Al Adha performance on July 22, joined by famous Egyptian stars Ruby and Hassan Shakosh. With more than 1.1 million Instagram followers, Ruby is a singer, actress and model who rose to fame with her debut single ‘Enta Aref Leih’ in 2003. Since then, Ruby has gone on to release hit singles including ‘Yal Rumoosh’, ‘Leh Bydari Keda’ and more recently ‘Hetta Tanya’.
Image Credit: Supplied
Joining Ruby on stage will be one of Egypt’s most iconic rock bands Cairokee, whose major hit ‘Ya Abyad Ya Eswed’ achieved more than 80 million YouTube views within just a few months, securing a world record for becoming one of the most watched videos in the shortest amount of time.
Image Credit: Supplied
Finally, Shakosh who rose to fame in 2019 will be completing the CairoBelle event. Best known for his hit single ‘Bent El Geran’, Shakosh became a music sensation and has most recently performed alongside the likes of top Arabic singers such as Assi El Helani, George Wassouf and more. In accordance with current governmental guidelines, Coca-Cola Arena will be working to a maximum capacity of 1,500 guests, with all attendees required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter and follow strict social distancing regulations throughout the event. Plus, for the upcoming events including CairoBelle, guests are permitted to purchase tickets in pairs of two to ensure that social distancing is adhered to throughout the event.
Image Credit: Supplied
Tamer Hosny (pictured), Hussain Al Jassmi, Assala Nasri and Myriam Fares Live: It’s time to celebrate the festive season with some of the Arab world’s biggest singing stars taking to the stage in Abu Dhabi for a grand Eid Al Adha series of concerts. The live gigs could only be overshadowed perhaps by the fireworks that will light up the sky during the three days of celebrations. Regional superstars including Emirati artist Hussain Al Jassmi, Egyptian actor-singer Tamer Hosny, Syrian sensation Assala Nasri and singer-actress Myriam Fares will perform on July 22 and 23 at the Eithad Arena on Yas Island.
Image Credit: Supplied
Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the concerts will be accompanied by three days of dazzling firework displays over Yas Bay, starting on the first day of Eid Al Adha. The firework shows will also be broadcast every night at 9pm on the Yas Island Instagram channel. The ‘Summer in Abu Dhabi’ series will continue over the Eid holidays, offering an array of activities to keep residents and visitors entertained.
Image Credit: Supplied
“We are thrilled to be bringing live concerts back again for the first time since March 2020, featuring the best and brightest regional superstars for our Eid Al Adha celebrations in Abu Dhabi,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. “The concerts by these talented performers, the amazing displays of fireworks lighting up the skies of our capital, as well as the diverse programme of activities during Summer in Abu Dhabi all reaffirm Abu Dhabi as an outstanding, all-inclusive travel destination.”
Image Credit: Supplied
For concertgoers who want to extend their experience over the Eid holidays, Yas Island is offering packages on staycations. Tickets for the concerts are available online. However, keep in mind that restrictions on account of the pandemic still apply. Attendees aged 16 years and above are required to present a negative PCR test result taken within the previous 48 hours and show proof of having obtained two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (making sure that 28 days have passed since the second dose). Attendees between 12 and 16 years are required to receive a negative PCR test valid for 48 hours and are not required to be vaccinated. Children below 12 years of age are not permitted to attend the concerts. All ticket holders must present their Emirates ID (or personal identification for non-residents in the country) and download Al Hosn application to show their status upon entry.
Image Credit: Supplied