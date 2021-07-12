1 of 7
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs inaugurated infrastructure projects in the UAE worth over Dh1.9 billion
Sheikh Mohammed posted the news and pictures of the new projects on Twitter, and said these are part of the initiatives of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan
The series of road networks and strategic development projects were implemented with the aim of shortening the distance and transportation time between various regions and emirates in the country.
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road: An extension of Sheikh Khalifa Road (E84) leading to the Fujairah, this road links Maliha in Sharjah with Shuwaib in Abu Dhabi. This axis extends from the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa Road with Sharjah-Kalba Road (E102) and continues through the Mleiha area and Al Madam area in Sharjah and ends in the Al Shuwaib area in Abu Dhabi. The 52km route has three lanes in each direction, with a design speed of 140km/h.
Al Watan Road: This route links Hatta in Dubai with Masfout in Ajman and the Al Qour Mountains in Ras Al Khaimah. This axis extends from the Hatta area, passing through the Masfout area in Ajman, the Almunaee area and the mountains of Wadi Al Qor in Ras Al Khaimah and intersects with the first axis in the Mleiha area in Sharjah.
The third axis of the project is the Dubai-Hatta Road, which includes the development and improvement of the current Dubai-Hatta road between Nizwa and Al Madam areas within Sharjah, with three lanes in each direction instead of two lanes, at a speed of 120km/h. The length of this lane is 18km.
The inauguration event was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; and other officials.
