Dubai: Emirates airline said flights from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will remain suspended until July 21. Passengers who have connected through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE, said the airline on its website.
UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID-19 protocols, are exempt and may be accepted for travel. "Our contact centres are experiencing a greater volume of calls than anticipated. If your call is not related to travel within the next 48 hours, please consider calling back later," said Emirates.
High traffic
Emirates also said it expects a high number of passenger departures from Dubai. "Due to COVID 19 travel requirement checks and safety procedures, we expect an increased waiting time at check in counters," said the airline.
The carrier urged customers to arrive early at the airport. Emirates said check in counters will be open 12 hours before the flight for customers travelling to US.