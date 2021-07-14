1 of 6
As an expat in the UAE, I am truly blessed and thankful for the UAE authorities, RTA staff and attendants who work tirelessly to ensure the safety of the public. The authorities keep on reminding all Metro passengers to observe social distancing and wear face mask properly. I admire them for being responsible and for taking care of the wellness and safety of the public.
Image Credit: Mark Arcigal @_markarcigal/Gulf News reader
I have been living and working in Dubai for three years now, and the life here is extremely extra-ordinary. No words can express my gratitude for all the UAE authorities for keeping us safe.
And as I observed that all the safety protocols are being well implemented here. The authorities are trying all their might for us to get back to normal situation in the whole UAE.
Despite this pandemic, UAE residents, and the tourists are enjoying and living the new-normal life in the country.
As a photography enthusiast, I took some of the snaps in the Dubai Metro, and to capture the moments of the current situation. All passengers are wearing their face masks, I can see that they are still feeling comfortable commuting and using public transportation regardless of this pandemic. I can still see on their faces that they are enjoying it especially the new train that is deployed in Dubai Metro. It is more cozy, spacious and it’s stunning modern design makes us feel like we are living in a different planet.
Working in living in Dubai is one of my extra-ordinary life experiences and I will keep and treasure this all my life. It’s superb!
