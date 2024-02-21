Sharjah: Abdullah Majid Bushalibi, the Director of Motorcheck Technical Inspection Centres, announced the launch of a new digital service for remote vehicle inspection.

The service reduces processing time from 45 to 4 minutes. It's added to the Rafid Smart Application, accommodating trailers, mobile homes, and export, repair, and colour change vehicles.

Bushalibi noted the service was developed in collaboration with Sharjah Police to aid customers with top-notch vehicle inspection services for all vehicle types.

Streamlining procedures

The move will help improve customer service quality in Sharjah by automating vehicle inspections. Specifically, the service will streamline vehicle export procedures and bolster the vehicle and spare parts industry in the Emirate.

The remote technical inspection service provides three basic services – the export inspection service for vehicles registered in the Emirate of Sharjah, export and renewal inspection service for trailers and mobile homes, and inspection service for issuing a permit to repair and change the colour of the vehicle.

“This service is the first of its kind in the UAE, as it facilitates the process of renewing and exporting their vehicles without the need to go to a service centre to conduct an inspection,” said Bushalibi.

“The launch of this service comes in cooperation with Sharjah Police, as a continuation of the joint cooperation between the two parties and their continuous endeavor to provide quality services that serve the residents of Sharjah and work to save time and effort for customers,” he added.

Bushalibi also pointed out that they are working on converting most of the procedures for licensing vehicles and drivers to digital services.

Cost reduction

“This step came as a complementary step that reduces the costs of transporting vehicles and trailers, and speeds up the technical inspection process. The response time to the service request takes 4 minutes instead of 45 minutes,” he added.

“We will work in cooperation with Sharjah Police in the near future to transfer more services remotely, such as the service of exporting registered vehicles and renewing vehicles in Sharjah, with specific conditions and controls that guarantee the safety of vehicles on the roads,” Bushalibi.

Motor Check, part of Rafid Vehicle Solutions, offers thorough vehicle inspection services and detailed reports for buyers.

Each report includes detailed checks that include the condition of the body, paint, and chrome-plated accessories. Signs of damage resulting from accidents, rust, putty defects, and other services without dismantling the vehicle.