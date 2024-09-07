Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is to begin an official visit to India on Sunday, during which he will meet the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
During the visit, Sheikh Khaled will engage in discussions with senior Indian officials to explore opportunities to further strengthen cooperation across key economic sectors, building on the significant milestones already achieved for the mutual benefit of both countries and their people.
Sheikh Khaled will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, business leaders, and prominent economic partners from the UAE.
He will also attend several activations that reflect the economic and cultural bonds shared by the UAE and India.