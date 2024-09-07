Dubai: The head of the newly opened CBSE office in Dubai has promised to enhance the support for schools in the region affiliated to the Central Board for Secondary Education in India.

Dr Ram Shankar, director, Regional Office and Centre of Excellence (RO & CoE) of CBSE in Dubai, also assured of enhanced communication with the CBSE schools in the UAE and the region.

His remarks came after the Indian diplomatic missions in the UAE facilitated the first interactive session and orientation programme with the RO & CoE of CBSE for the principals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai this week. Over 100 principals in total attended the sessions.

In Abu Dhabi, the event on Tuesday was attended by 28 schools and served as a platform to strengthen communication and collaboration between the Board and its international school community, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said in a press release.

A total of 78 schools attended the session held in Dubai on Thursday, the Indian Teachers’ Day, according to a press release issued by the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

Overview of CBSE

Dr Shankar provided an overview of the Board’s functions and the objectives of the new CBSE RO & CoE at both the sessions. He explained that CBSE oversees public examinations at the secondary and senior secondary levels and supports continuous professional development for educators. With approximately 30,000 affiliated schools worldwide, including 257 in over 25 foreign countries, CBSE plays a crucial role in maintaining educational standards and providing necessary training for principals, teachers, and other educational staff, he pointed out.

Dr Ram Shankar noted that the new RO & CoE in Dubai is designed to improve support and communication with affiliated schools in the region, facilitating better educational outcomes and alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Advanced training

According to him, the board aims to offer advanced training and resources to educators, thereby enriching the learning environment for students. “The new CBSE office at Dubai represents a significant step in enhancing support for CBSE-affiliated schools and serve as a hub for administrative support, professional development, and resource distribution, aiming to strengthen the educational framework and support teachers and students alike,” he added.

Stronger ties

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir also noted that the new CBSE office represents a major advancement in enhancing the support and resources available to students and educators in the UAE. He highlighted the importance of such initiatives in fostering stronger educational ties between India and the UAE, and also praised the UAE’s continued support for the Indian educational community.

The Dubai session brought together the Consulate General of India officers, CBSE officers, principals, educators, school administrators, and educational leaders from various CBSE-affiliated schools, creating a platform for constructive dialogue and collaboration among the academic community.

Better accessibility

Consul General of India in Dubai, Satish Kumar Sivan noted that the establishment of the new office is a significant step toward improving the accessibility of CBSE resources for students, parents, and educators in the region. He acknowledged the dedication and hard work of educators, asserting that the Consulate General of India in Dubai will continue to support and collaborate with CBSE schools to achieve excellence in education. The Consul General conveyed his confidence that the new CBSE office will serve as a beacon of excellence and a hub of academic support for years to come, representing the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of thousands of students, parents, teachers, and principals.