Sharjah: Rafid Automotive Solutions is now open on Fridays to provide vehicle registration and inspection services in Sharjah. The service is available through the vehicle registration and inspection centre ‘Motor Check’, located in Souq Al Haraj. The service will also be activated in Al Azra area soon.
Motor Check is open Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 10pm; and on Friday from 4pm to 10pm.
Abdulla Bushlaibi, Motor Check Manager at Rafid Automotive Solutions, said: “The expansion of the services provided at Motor Check comes within the framework of the company’s keenness to facilitate services provided to its customers at convenient times, while adhering to the highest quality standards in the field of inspection, maintenance, and repair of vehicles of all types and sizes.”
What services are available?
Motor Check offers a wide range of inspection options as well as comprehensive vehicle inspection of all dimensions with a 360-degree angle and 170 inspection points, and a comprehensive inspection certificate. In addition to examining the basic components to verify the car’s body, and paint, other services include computer checks, diagnosing vehicle malfunctions, verifying its history, and providing a vehicle price evaluation service.