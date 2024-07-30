Dubai: Abu Dhabi Police has a new rule – do not call 999 to report minor traffic accidents and instead use the ‘Saaed’ mobile app. This new service for reporting minor accidents will be operational from Thursday, August 1, as announced by the local police authority on July 26. Saaed is a semi-government company operating traffic management systems.

If you find yourself involved in a minor collision or accidentally hit an object, the Saaed app can help you get an accident report issued in minutes. Here’s a step-by-step guide to using the app effectively.

First, move your vehicle to a safe location

Abu Dhabi Police emphasised the importance of moving your vehicle – both the one causing the accident and the damaged one – off the road to the nearest safe spot.

This helps avoid traffic obstructions and violations. Stopping in the middle of the road without justification can result in a fine of Dh1,000 and six black points on your licence.

How to report a minor accident in Abu Dhabi

1. Open the Saaed app and report the accident

• The Saaed app is available for both Apple and Android devices. Download and open the app. Then, tap on ‘Report Accident’ on the homepage. Make sure you have your valid driver’s licence and vehicle registration card ready.

3. Enter your mobile number

• The app will automatically detect your location when you enter your mobile number.

• Tap ‘Accept’.

4. Verify your identity

• Enter the verification code sent to your phone.

• Confirm the accident location on the map and tap ‘Next’.

5. Choose the accident type

You will then be asked to enter the details of the accident, including type of accident (accident between two vehicles, hitting an object, unknown accident, or hit and run) and which party is at fault.

6. Upload required documents

• Upload a copy of your driver’s licence and vehicle registration. You can either use the camera option to take a picture of your licence and registration or upload a soft copy from your phone’s gallery.

• Enter your licence plate number.

7. Provide accident details

• Upload photos of the damaged vehicle and any damages caused to the other vehicle.

• Select the damaged parts of the vehicle.

• Tap ‘Done’.

Receive confirmation and accident report