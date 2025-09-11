UAE shoppers can now swap ADNOC rewards, Shukran points across outlets

Millions gain new flexibility as ADNOC and Shukran link loyalty points for daily spending
Dubai: Millions of UAE residents who swipe loyalty cards at petrol stations or retail stores will now have more choice in how they spend their points, after ADNOC Distribution and Landmark Group announced the launch of the region’s largest loyalty partnership.
The tie-up links ADNOC Rewards, the UAE’s biggest mobility and convenience program with 2.5 million members, and Shukran, Landmark’s retail loyalty program with 7 million members in the country.
From this week, members can convert points between the two programs and redeem them across hundreds of outlets – from filling up fuel or getting a car wash to shopping at Centrepoint, Max, Home Centre, Babyshop, or Splash.
A driver who fills up regularly at ADNOC can now use those loyalty points to buy fashion, furniture, or baby products at Landmark stores.
Shukran members can turn their shopping points into ADNOC Rewards, covering fuel, food, or car services at ADNOC stations.
The integration also unlocks more personalized offers and promotions, with both companies hinting at tailored, data-driven deals in the future.
For everyday shoppers and drivers, the move means more flexibility and value at a time when household budgets are under pressure. A single loyalty program no longer ties customers to just one sector – they can stretch their points across fuel, retail, food, and leisure.
Executives at both companies described the partnership as a “milestone” that blends convenience with choice. ADNOC Distribution said the deal fits into its plan to boost non-fuel transactions by 50% by 2028, while Landmark called it a major step toward enhancing customer satisfaction.
ADNOC Rewards has grown rapidly since launch, recording a 25% year-on-year rise in 2024. Its members already spend around 20% more per visit than non-members, underscoring the program’s popularity.
Shukran, meanwhile, is a mainstay in UAE retail, offering discounts and benefits across Landmark’s wide network of brands.
With this new cross-platform system, UAE residents now have what could be the most expansive loyalty network in the region, combining mobility, retail, lifestyle, and convenience under one umbrella.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox