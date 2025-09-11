GOLD/FOREX
UAE shoppers can now swap ADNOC rewards, Shukran points across outlets

Millions gain new flexibility as ADNOC and Shukran link loyalty points for daily spending

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
ADNOC Distribution and Landmark Group announced the launch of the region’s largest loyalty partnership.
Dubai: Millions of UAE residents who swipe loyalty cards at petrol stations or retail stores will now have more choice in how they spend their points, after ADNOC Distribution and Landmark Group announced the launch of the region’s largest loyalty partnership.

The tie-up links ADNOC Rewards, the UAE’s biggest mobility and convenience program with 2.5 million members, and Shukran, Landmark’s retail loyalty program with 7 million members in the country.

From this week, members can convert points between the two programs and redeem them across hundreds of outlets – from filling up fuel or getting a car wash to shopping at Centrepoint, Max, Home Centre, Babyshop, or Splash.

What this means for customers

  • A driver who fills up regularly at ADNOC can now use those loyalty points to buy fashion, furniture, or baby products at Landmark stores.

  • Shukran members can turn their shopping points into ADNOC Rewards, covering fuel, food, or car services at ADNOC stations.

  • The integration also unlocks more personalized offers and promotions, with both companies hinting at tailored, data-driven deals in the future.

Why it can be helpful for people

For everyday shoppers and drivers, the move means more flexibility and value at a time when household budgets are under pressure. A single loyalty program no longer ties customers to just one sector – they can stretch their points across fuel, retail, food, and leisure.

Executives at both companies described the partnership as a “milestone” that blends convenience with choice. ADNOC Distribution said the deal fits into its plan to boost non-fuel transactions by 50% by 2028, while Landmark called it a major step toward enhancing customer satisfaction.

Growing loyalty habits in UAE

ADNOC Rewards has grown rapidly since launch, recording a 25% year-on-year rise in 2024. Its members already spend around 20% more per visit than non-members, underscoring the program’s popularity.

Shukran, meanwhile, is a mainstay in UAE retail, offering discounts and benefits across Landmark’s wide network of brands.

With this new cross-platform system, UAE residents now have what could be the most expansive loyalty network in the region, combining mobility, retail, lifestyle, and convenience under one umbrella.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
