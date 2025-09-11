UAE shoppers can now swap ADNOC rewards, Shukran points across outlets

From this week, members can convert points between the two programs and redeem them across hundreds of outlets – from filling up fuel or getting a car wash to shopping at Centrepoint, Max, Home Centre, Babyshop, or Splash.

Dubai: Millions of UAE residents who swipe loyalty cards at petrol stations or retail stores will now have more choice in how they spend their points, after ADNOC Distribution and Landmark Group announced the launch of the region’s largest loyalty partnership.

Executives at both companies described the partnership as a “milestone” that blends convenience with choice. ADNOC Distribution said the deal fits into its plan to boost non-fuel transactions by 50% by 2028, while Landmark called it a major step toward enhancing customer satisfaction.

For everyday shoppers and drivers, the move means more flexibility and value at a time when household budgets are under pressure. A single loyalty program no longer ties customers to just one sector – they can stretch their points across fuel, retail, food, and leisure.

A driver who fills up regularly at ADNOC can now use those loyalty points to buy fashion, furniture, or baby products at Landmark stores.

With this new cross-platform system, UAE residents now have what could be the most expansive loyalty network in the region, combining mobility, retail, lifestyle, and convenience under one umbrella.

ADNOC Rewards has grown rapidly since launch, recording a 25% year-on-year rise in 2024. Its members already spend around 20% more per visit than non-members, underscoring the program’s popularity.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.