Emirates introduces A350 and Premium Economy on Montréal–Dubai route

Emirates adds A350 with three-class cabins, including Premium Economy, from 1 Feb 2026
Emirates will deploy its Airbus A350 on the Montréal–Dubai route from 1 February 2026, replacing the Boeing 777 currently operating the daily service. The move introduces the airline’s Premium Economy cabin to Canada for the first time.
The A350 features three cabin classes, including 32 Business Class seats in a 1-2-1 layout, 28 Premium Economy seats and 238 Economy seats. The aircraft also incorporates Emirates’ latest cabin design and onboard technology.
The A350 will operate daily as EK243 and EK244 on the following schedule, with all times local:
EK243 departs Dubai at 02:45 and arrives in Montréal at 07:35.
EK244 departs Montréal at 10:40 and arrives in Dubai at 08:00 the next day.
Emirates also operates the A380 on its daily Toronto service. Through its codeshare with Air Canada, passengers can connect from Montréal and Toronto to 37 destinations across Canada and the United States.
Bookings are available on emirates.com, the Emirates app, the airline’s retail stores, its contact centre and through travel agents.
Emirates notes that the A350 may enter service earlier if aircraft deliveries are completed ahead of schedule.
