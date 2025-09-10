Emirates to launch Airbus A350 on daily Dubai–Hangzhou route from October 26

Adnan Kazim, Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said the introduction of the A350 to Hangzhou is “the natural next step” as the airline expands its latest products across China.

The A350 is the first new aircraft model to join the Emirates fleet since 2008, alongside its Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s already serving Chinese destinations.

Flight EK310 will depart Dubai International Airport at 04:15 and land in Hangzhou at 16:00. The return service, EK311, leaves Hangzhou at 00:10 and arrives in Dubai at 06:10.

The move comes just three months after the airline launched flights to the eastern Chinese city in July. Emirates said the deployment reflects its long-term commitment to expanding operations in mainland China.

