Emirates to launch Airbus A350 on daily Dubai–Hangzhou route from October 26

Move comes three months after airline launched flights to the eastern Chinese city in July
Dubai: Emirates will begin operating its Airbus A350 aircraft on the daily Dubai–Hangzhou service starting October 26, 2025.
The move comes just three months after the airline launched flights to the eastern Chinese city in July. Emirates said the deployment reflects its long-term commitment to expanding operations in mainland China.
Flight EK310 will depart Dubai International Airport at 04:15 and land in Hangzhou at 16:00. The return service, EK311, leaves Hangzhou at 00:10 and arrives in Dubai at 06:10.
The A350 is the first new aircraft model to join the Emirates fleet since 2008, alongside its Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s already serving Chinese destinations.
Adnan Kazim, Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said the introduction of the A350 to Hangzhou is “the natural next step” as the airline expands its latest products across China.
Emirates has increased investment in its mainland China operations over the past year, adding new destinations and upgrading its fleet offering.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox