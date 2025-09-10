GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Emirates to launch Airbus A350 on daily Dubai–Hangzhou route from October 26

Move comes three months after airline launched flights to the eastern Chinese city in July

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
The Emirates A350 is configured in three classes, offering a total of 312 seats, designed to elevate comfort on short and medium-haul routes
The Emirates A350 is configured in three classes, offering a total of 312 seats, designed to elevate comfort on short and medium-haul routes
Supplied

Dubai: Emirates will begin operating its Airbus A350 aircraft on the daily Dubai–Hangzhou service starting October 26, 2025.

The move comes just three months after the airline launched flights to the eastern Chinese city in July. Emirates said the deployment reflects its long-term commitment to expanding operations in mainland China.

Flight EK310 will depart Dubai International Airport at 04:15 and land in Hangzhou at 16:00. The return service, EK311, leaves Hangzhou at 00:10 and arrives in Dubai at 06:10.

The A350 is the first new aircraft model to join the Emirates fleet since 2008, alongside its Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s already serving Chinese destinations.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said the introduction of the A350 to Hangzhou is “the natural next step” as the airline expands its latest products across China.

Emirates has increased investment in its mainland China operations over the past year, adding new destinations and upgrading its fleet offering.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE Travel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE leaders extend condolences to Kuwait Emir

UAE leaders extend condolences to Kuwait Emir

1m read
Death in royal family: UAE Rulers condole Kuwait Emir

Death in royal family: UAE Rulers condole Kuwait Emir

1m read
Want a job at Emirates? Here is why learning Chinese could give you an edge

Want a job at Emirates? Learning Chinese might help

3m read
Flight EK310 was greeted with a ceremonial water cannon salute as it landed at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport.

Watch: Emirates launches Dubai-Hangzhou flight

3m read