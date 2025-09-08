Emirates to add Premium Economy on all A380 flights to New York JFK

Upgrades part of Emirates’ wider rollout of Premium Economy across its long-haul network
Dubai: Emirates will expand its Premium Economy offering to cover all A380 flights between Dubai and New York JFK from December 2025.
Daily flight EK201/202 on the Dubai–New York direct route will feature Premium Economy starting December 1.
Emirates’ service via Milan, EK205/206, will also add Premium Economy from November 10.
The move means all three of Emirates’ daily services to JFK—EK201/202, EK203/204, and EK205/206—will operate with four cabin classes: First, Business, Premium Economy, and Economy.
For passengers travelling between Dubai and Milan, Premium Economy will be available on two daily flights, EK091/092 and EK205/206.
The upgrades form part of Emirates’ wider rollout of Premium Economy across its long-haul network. By March 2026, the airline expects the cabin to be available on 68 destinations served by its Airbus A380, Boeing 777, and Airbus A350 aircraft. Current routes featuring Premium Economy include Sydney, Singapore, Osaka, Mumbai, and Bangalore.
On Emirates’ four-class A380, Premium Economy consists of 56 seats in a 2-4-2 layout at the front of the main deck. Features include wider seating, greater pitch, in-seat charging, and a side table. The cabin also offers tailored amenities and a dedicated food and beverage selection.
