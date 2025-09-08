Emirates to add Premium Economy on all A380 flights to New York JFK

On Emirates’ four-class A380, Premium Economy consists of 56 seats in a 2-4-2 layout at the front of the main deck. Features include wider seating, greater pitch, in-seat charging, and a side table. The cabin also offers tailored amenities and a dedicated food and beverage selection.

The upgrades form part of Emirates’ wider rollout of Premium Economy across its long-haul network. By March 2026, the airline expects the cabin to be available on 68 destinations served by its Airbus A380, Boeing 777, and Airbus A350 aircraft. Current routes featuring Premium Economy include Sydney, Singapore, Osaka, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

The move means all three of Emirates’ daily services to JFK—EK201/202, EK203/204, and EK205/206—will operate with four cabin classes: First, Business, Premium Economy, and Economy.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.