Arik Air flight diverts to Benin with more than 80 passengers on board
Nigeria’s Arik Air Boeing 737 carrying more than 80 passengers made an emergency landing at Benin Airport after suffering engine trouble on a domestic flight from Lagos to Port Harcourt, authorities said on Thursday.
The airline said the crew declared an emergency after reporting a major engine malfunction en route and diverted the aircraft as a precaution.
The plane landed safely, and no injuries were reported among passengers or crew, according to preliminary statements from airport and aviation officials.
Early technical inspections indicated significant engine damage, prompting regulators to open a full investigation into the incident.
Passengers were assisted on arrival and arrangements were being made to continue their journeys, the airline said.
Nigeria’s civil aviation authorities said further updates would be issued once the technical review is completed.