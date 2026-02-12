GOLD/FOREX
Nigeria's passenger jet makes emergency landing after engine failure

Arik Air flight diverts to Benin with more than 80 passengers on board

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Nigeria’s Arik Air Boeing 737 carrying more than 80 passengers made an emergency landing at Benin Airport after suffering engine trouble on a domestic flight from Lagos to Port Harcourt, authorities said on Thursday.

The airline said the crew declared an emergency after reporting a major engine malfunction en route and diverted the aircraft as a precaution.

The plane landed safely, and no injuries were reported among passengers or crew, according to preliminary statements from airport and aviation officials.

Early technical inspections indicated significant engine damage, prompting regulators to open a full investigation into the incident.

Passengers were assisted on arrival and arrangements were being made to continue their journeys, the airline said.

Nigeria’s civil aviation authorities said further updates would be issued once the technical review is completed.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
