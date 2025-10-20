Authorities have not yet disclosed the airline involved. The Airbus A320, which recently overtook Boeing’s 737 as the world’s best-selling passenger jet, has a strong safety record and is widely used across Russia.

All 162 passengers and crew on board the Baku-bound flight escaped unharmed, according to the RIA news agency. Airport operations were briefly halted before resuming later in the morning.

An Airbus A320 made an emergency landing at Pulkovo Airport in Saint Petersburg early Monday after a landing gear malfunction caused it to skid off the runway, Russian state media reported.

