Airbus A320 makes emergency landing in Saint Petersburg, Russia

All passengers escape unhurt after jet skids off runway due to landing gear issue

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Illustrative image. Authorities have not yet disclosed the airline involved.
AFP

An Airbus A320 made an emergency landing at Pulkovo Airport in Saint Petersburg early Monday after a landing gear malfunction caused it to skid off the runway, Russian state media reported.

All 162 passengers and crew on board the Baku-bound flight escaped unharmed, according to the RIA news agency. Airport operations were briefly halted before resuming later in the morning.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the airline involved. The Airbus A320, which recently overtook Boeing’s 737 as the world’s best-selling passenger jet, has a strong safety record and is widely used across Russia.

In recent years, Russia has steadily replaced ageing Soviet-era aircraft with modern Airbus and Boeing models to improve flight safety standards.

