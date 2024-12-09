Ticket information

• Adults: Dh580

• Children (five to 12 years old): Dh370

• Children under the age of five: Free

• Each ticket includes a food and beverage voucher (Adults - Dh60, Children - Dh30).

Where to book tickets

You can book tickets through the official website of Emaar’s New Year’s Eve celebrations - mydubainewyear.emaar.com/en/burj-park

What to expect

Along with the fireworks, when you are at the park, you will be able to enjoy live entertainment, children’s workshops, and food and beverage options.

Badge collection

Badges must be collected to access Burj Park.

• When: December 26 to 30

• Where: Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, or Dubai Marina Mall

• Timings: Weekdays at 2pm to 10pm and Weekends from 10am to 10pm

Note: Badges are non-replaceable, and tickets without badges are invalid.

When should I arrive?

On New Year’s Eve, it is recommended to arrive by 5pm.

Where should I park?

• Before 5pm: Public parking along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Zabeel Parking, or Fountain Views Parking (first-come, first-serve).

• After 5pm: Use Al Wasl Club Parking or Al Meydan - Falcon Heritage and Sports Centre. Shuttle buses will transport badge holders to the venue, with drop-off at Dubai Opera.

Will there be public transportation available?

• Metro: Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa station (Red Line) will operate but may close at authorities' discretion.

• Taxis: Available before road closures, but restricted once closures are in effect.

It is important to stay updated with announcements on road closures by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police to avoid disruptions.

Entry points and navigation

• Main Gate: Downtown Gate 1 (Dubai Opera Gate).

• Navigation: Follow the colour-coded flags matching your badge.

• Important notes:

o Badges are mandatory for entry.

o Re-entry is not allowed once you exit.

o Strollers and attendees with special needs (People of Determination) must enter via Gate 1.

Free viewing options