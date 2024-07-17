Dubai: As part of its ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with regulations standards in the real estate sector, Dubai Land Department (DLD) announced that its Real Estate Control Department fined 256 brokers for not complying with the terms and conditions of advertisements.

When announcing the results of inspections and control of real estate brokers, companies, and projects during the first half of 2024, the Real Estate Control Department conducted 450 field inspection tours on companies and real estate projects, and 1,530 inspections on associated advertisements during the same period.

According to statistics released by Dubai Land Department, aside from 256 brokers being fined for not complying with the terms and conditions of advertisements, over 1,200 legal warnings were issued as well.

Dubai Land Department is currently working on employing artificial intelligence technologies for ad monitoring, with official implementation to take place soon. This will significantly contribute to the governance of the control process and reduce related violations.