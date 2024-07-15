Submission of transactions that do not belong to the facility in which the person works Entering transactions via the e-Dirham (Fawry) that do not belong to the facility in which the person works Expiration of the card Not carrying a card when the representative is submitting transactions Violating the work system in service provision centres Not adhering to the pledge made to the sector Misuse of the system Obstructing the work of the employees of the sector responsible for completing the transaction Failure to co-operate with them Failure of system users to fulfill the financial compensation resulting from providing the service Inaccuracy in printing applications from system uers Providing incorrect data from service recipients Issuing visas or entry permits to an establishment that does not engage in any activity Delay in registering and issuing an ID card, and delay in renewing the ID card after 30 days from its expiration date

The fines

A fine of Dh500 is levied for the first six violations listed above.

A fine of Dh5,000 is applicable for misuse of the system, obstruction of the work of sector members or failure to cooperate with them, or failure of system users to fulfill the financial compensation resulting from providing the service.

The fine for inaccuracy in printing applications from system users is Dh100, while the fine for providing incorrect data from service recipients is Dh3,000. The fine for issuing visas or entry permits to a violating establishment (not practising a said activity) is Dh20,000.

ICP has also noted that the list of administrative fines that apply to ID card services includes two types: Delay in registering and issuing an ID card and delay in renewing the ID card after 30 days from its expiration date. The applicable fine is Dh20 for each day of delay, and can go up to a maximum of Dh1,000.

Can residency, Emirates ID be renewed before expiry?

According to ICP, the holder of a residence permit and Emirates ID has the right to apply to renew the permit and card two months before its expiration date if there is good reason for it. In special cases, special permission can be obtained from the GDRFA to renew it six months before the expiration date.

“If the customer has reasons that require him to renew it before its expiry from one month to six months (for travel reasons, health conditions, or other reasons), he must obtain prior approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in the emirate that issued the visa,” says the ICP.

To renew the residence visa, the person will typically need to submit a copy of the passport, current residence visa, a completed visa application form, as well as a letter explaining the special reason for renewing the residency before it expires. A fee to renew the residency visa must also be paid. If employed in the UAE, the employer assists with the renewal process.

Exemption from fines for delays

Failure to renew an Emirates ID on time may not result in a penalty in the following cases:

If your ID card expired after you left the UAE and spent more than three months outside the country

If your ID expires after deportation by an administrative order or decision or a court judgment

If your passport has been withheld as part of a lawsuit if a report is produced by a letter or receipt

If you don’t acquire your ID before obtaining Emirati citizenship and receiving a family book.

How to check if a violation is committed?