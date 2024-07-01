Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has clarified there has been no change in the fines imposed for overstaying due to a delay in the renewal of the visa or residence permit if the term of one of them expires.

The authority has made it clear on its website that once the residence visa in the UAE expires, the sponsor must expedite its renewal within the period specified for renewing visas, to avoid any fines or legal consequences.

Under the law, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) grants a grace period of 30 days after cancelling residency in the UAE.

According to the updated visa system, the fine for violations with regard to the expiration of the period of residence within the country has been raised from Dh25 to Dh50 for each day of violation.

If the application is returned for the violator’s data to be completed, and it is not processed on the same day that it was sent, the violator will incur an additional fine for the difference of days from the date the application was sent again. The application will also be canceled electronically after 30 days if it is returned due to deficiencies in the data or failure to provide the required documents. The application will also be cancelled if it is returned three times on these grounds.

Meanwhile, the value of the visit visa fine has been reduced from Dh100 to Dh50 for each day of violation. If the period of violation is less than 30 days, the fines can be paid at Dubai airports or the main building of the administration (GDRFA). However, if the period exceeds 30 days, the fines will have to be paid at the GDRFA.

According to the residency fines system, the fine for remaining in the country after the end of the grace period after residency expires is as under:

Dh25 per day during the first six months (180 days)

Dh50 per day for the following six months

Dh100 per day after one year or more