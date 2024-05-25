Who is eligible for the visa on arrival for Indians?

A 14-day visa on arrival is available to Indian citizens holding a normal passport and either:

• a visit visa issued by the US or,

• a green card issued by the US or,

• a residence visa issued by the UK or,

• a residence visa issued by the EU,

… provided that the visa or the green card is valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in the UAE. Your passport must be valid for at least six months from the date of entry into the UAE.