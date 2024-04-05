How to check your grace period online

1. Visit the ICP smart services website - https://smartservices.icp.gov.ae/echannels/web/client/default.html#/login



2. Click on ‘Public Services’, on the menu tab and then click on ‘File Validity’.



3. Next, select one of the options – ‘search by file number’ or ‘passport information’ and select the type ‘Residency’.



4. If you selected the passport option, enter your passport number expiry date and nationality. If you choose file number, enter one of the following details:

• Emirates ID number

• Emirates Unified Number (UID number)

• File number



5. Next, enter your date of birth and nationality.



6. Tick the ‘I’m not a robot’ captcha and click the ‘Search’ button.

You will then be able to view the ‘allowed days to stay in the country’.

Additional tip - Once you receive your UAE residence visa cancellation form, you will also be able to see the exact date by which you should leave the country or change your residency status at the bottom of the form. During the grace period, you can either leave the UAE or apply for a new residence visa.

UAE visa overstaying fines