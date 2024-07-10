Dos

1. Anticipate signal changes – Be aware of potential light changes when approaching traffic signals.

2. Safe stopping at amber lights – Stop safely before the signal turns red, when you see an amber or yellow signal.

3. Watch for sudden braking – Be mindful of vehicles in front of you that might brake suddenly to avoid running a red light.

4. Monitor traffic and signals – In dense traffic, keep an eye on both the traffic and the signals.

Don’ts

1. Do not speed up at amber signals – Avoid accelerating to beat the red light.

2. Do not be distracted – Signalled intersections are ‘hot spots’ requiring your full concentration. Avoid distractions while driving.

3. Pedestrians, beware – Pedestrians must also avoid crossing during red signals at pedestrian crossings.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) also has a handbook, which provides some helpful tips to keep in mind:

• Know the sequence of traffic lights - flashing yellow requires you to exercise extra caution, as it indicates a malfunction.

• Identify traffic lights well in advance.

• Check mirror and adjust speed on approach.

• Make sure of your lane alignment even after crossing the junction.

• Match your speed to the prevailing conditions.

• Some risk factors that come into play at red light intersections, and should be avoided, are:

1. Trying to ‘beat the lights’

2. Stopping suddenly at the lights, increasing the risk of a rear-end collision.

3. Beware of other motorists who may jump a red light, from the left or right.

Jumping a red light

As per the UAE Traffic Law, motorists who jump a red light face a fine of Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points, and the vehicle being impounded for 30 days.

Also, each emirate has its own traffic regulations in addition to the Federal Traffic Law, which may lead to stricter penalties being imposed on motorists.

In Dubai, for example, to release the vehicle from impound, you have to pay Dh50,000, as per Decree No. 30 of 2023.

In Abu Dhabi, too, Dh50,000 needs to be paid to release the vehicle from impoundment and the motorist’s driving licence will also be suspended for six months, as per Law No. 5 of 2020.