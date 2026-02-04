WGS 2026: UAE President presents Most Reformed Government Global Award to Paraguay President

The assessment criteria include reevaluating the effectiveness, innovation, impact, and sustainability of public sector reform initiatives, through key pillars encompassing transparency and accountability. This is achieved by measuring the extent to which reforms support the national strategic agenda, contribute to shaping the future of governance, align with national priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals, and demonstrate clarity of long-term vision and the policies underpinning them, in addition to enhancing government resilience, competitiveness, and focus on citizens’ needs.