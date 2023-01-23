Dubai: If you are an expat in the UAE and want to travel to Saudi Arabia, you can apply for a Saudi eVisa online in a few minutes. However, only specific occupations are eligible to apply for the eVisa.
Visit Saudi, the official tourism platform for Saudi Arabia, has compiled a list of over 1,000 eligible occupations. The eVisa is only permitted for GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) residents who have jobs stated on the list.
Some of these positions include individuals with managerial roles, medical professionals, Information Technology (IT) jobs, technicians, and those working in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.
While the online application process is straightforward, and you can read a step-by-step guide on how to apply for the eVisa here, you will need to ensure that your occupations falls within the approved list.
List of eligible occupations for Saudi eVisa
While applying for the Saudi eVisa, you will have to select your job title from the options available on the eVisa system. Here are a few professions you can find on the list:
In the medical field:
• Emergency Medical Care Specialist
• Medical Laboratory Technician
• General Surgeon
• General Practitioner
• Neurosurgeon
• Orthopaedic Surgeon
Technicians:
• Audio and Video Editing Technician
• Aviation Safety Technician
• Computer Systems Technician
• Building Maintenance Technician
Engineering:
• Agricultural Engineer
• Automotive Engineer
• Aviation Engineer
• Automation Engineer
• Chemical engineering specialist
• Construction engineer
To find the complete list of occupations, visit: https://www.visitsaudi.com/en/travel-regulations/gcc-residents-occupation
To verify your job position, your occupation is stated on your Emirates ID. Immigration officials in Saudi Arabia will check your ID to see if it matches your application.
Conditions for applying for Saudi eVisa
Apart from making sure your occupation is eligible for the visa, GCC-based expats must also fulfil the following conditions:
• Residency visa from one of the GCC countries with a validity of at least three months.
• Passport must be valid for at least six months.
• For children under 18 years, the parent is required to apply first.
