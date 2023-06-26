Dubai: If you are travelling to the UAE from Saudi Arabia by road, there is a new service that can help you get your car insurance in advance, making it easier to complete border control procedures.

From today, June 26, foreign vehicles entering the UAE by land at Al Ghuwaifat Port Station must be insured as per a new resolution by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), UAE’s news agency WAM reported.

In line with the resolution, ICP also announced the ‘Shory aber’ online service, which allows you to skip the queue at the Al Ghuwaifat Port Station by purchasing the insurance up to 10 days in advance.

Here’s how you can use the service.

How to get car insurance through Shory Aber

1. Download the ‘Shory Aber’ app from the Google Playstore or the Apple Appstore.



2. When you access the app, you will be given a brief introduction on how the service allows you to compare and buy insurance on your phone. Tap on ‘Get quote’.

3. You will then be asked, ‘What is your vehicle type?’. Select from the following options:



• Private vehicle

• Taxi

• Bus

• Heavy truck

4. Next, select where your car is registered. You can tap on a plate country from the GCC (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar) or select ‘other’ if your vehicle is registered in another country.



5. Next, select the category under which your number plate falls. You can select from the following: Diplomatic, export, motorcycle, private car, private transport, public transport.



6. For how long do you need your policy? These are the options available:



• 15 days

• 30 days

• 3 months

• 6 months

7. When do you want your policy to start? Choose the date when you want the policy to be activate. The system allows you to select a date of up to 10 days in advance.



8. The service will then generate insurance policy options available to you as per your length of stay. Select the policy that best suits your requirements.



9. Upload photos of your vehicle licence card and driving licence.



10. Enter your mobile number and full name.



11. Finally, make the payment online using your credit or debit card or through Apple Pay.

Once the policy is issued, you will receive a notification on the app. According to the Shory Aber website – aber.shory.com – you can change the policy dates or even cancel the policy before it goes into effect. However, if you cancel after the policy has started, you will not receive a refund.