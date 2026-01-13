The humble gesture inside the Grand Mosque that moved millions online
A Bangladeshi cleaning worker has captured hearts worldwide after a video showed him offering his personal prayer rug to a pilgrim inside Mecca’s Grand Mosque.
The simple yet profound gesture went viral on social media, prompting the Makkah Mayoralty to honour him for his humility, compassion, and dedication to serving worshippers, Saudi Gazette reported.
The mayoralty said the recognition was given in appreciation of the worker’s exemplary behaviour and sincere service to pilgrims. Officials described the gesture as a “powerful reflection of the values that define Mecca and the Grand Mosque.”
“This act of kindness embodies generosity in its simplest and purest form, and reflects the compassion and selflessness that characterise the holiest of places,” Saudi Gazette quoted officials as saying, praising the worker’s dedication and humane treatment of visitors and worshippers.
A video of the worker offering his prayer rug to a pilgrim has gone viral, earning praise for his modesty, sincerity, and selfless service.
Social media users highlighted his wish to continue serving in Mecca and called for recognition, seeing the gesture as a reminder of the quiet acts of kindness that sustain the holy sites.
