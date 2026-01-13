GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 17°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Video: Bangladeshi worker’s selfless act at Mecca’s Grand Mosque goes viral

The humble gesture inside the Grand Mosque that moved millions online

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Grand Mosque worker praised after offering prayer rug to pilgrim
Grand Mosque worker praised after offering prayer rug to pilgrim

A Bangladeshi cleaning worker has captured hearts worldwide after a video showed him offering his personal prayer rug to a pilgrim inside Mecca’s Grand Mosque.

The simple yet profound gesture went viral on social media, prompting the Makkah Mayoralty to honour him for his humility, compassion, and dedication to serving worshippers, Saudi Gazette reported.

Selfless gesture wins official recognition

The mayoralty said the recognition was given in appreciation of the worker’s exemplary behaviour and sincere service to pilgrims. Officials described the gesture as a “powerful reflection of the values that define Mecca and the Grand Mosque.”

“This act of kindness embodies generosity in its simplest and purest form, and reflects the compassion and selflessness that characterise the holiest of places,” Saudi Gazette quoted officials as saying, praising the worker’s dedication and humane treatment of visitors and worshippers.

Viral act of kindness wins hearts

A video of the worker offering his prayer rug to a pilgrim has gone viral, earning praise for his modesty, sincerity, and selfless service.

Social media users highlighted his wish to continue serving in Mecca and called for recognition, seeing the gesture as a reminder of the quiet acts of kindness that sustain the holy sites.

Related Topics:
RamadanHajjSaudi ArabiatrendingViral Video

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The viral clip shows the caption: “POV: How my family thinks I make money.”

Viral video sparks legal action against woman in Oman

1m read
At day one of the 1 Billion Summit, Al Ameri shared why sometimes small, loyal audiences can be far more valuable than millions of followers.

Khalid Al Ameri: Why 1,000 fans beat a million

3m read
For illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Border Guards rescue 2 sailors stranded at sea

1m read
Grand Mosque introduces ID bracelets for child safety

Grand Mosque introduces ID bracelets for child safety

1m read