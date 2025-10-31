GOLD/FOREX
Video: Dubai Ruler calmly stops guards as woman accidentally walks across his path

He gently stopped security team from interrupting woman who inadvertently crossed his path

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News and Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Short video clip shows Sheikh Mohammed walking with his security detail and a group of officials when a woman, seemingly unaware of his presence, crosses directly in front of him.
Screengrab

A gracious public gesture of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has captured widespread attention online.

A video circulating on social media depicts him gently stopping his security team from interrupting a woman who inadvertently crossed his path.

In the video, the Dubai Ruler is seen walking alongside his security detail and a group of people when a woman, unaware of the entourage, crosses their route. 

Those around Sheikh Mohammed immediately attempted to halt her movement to clear his way. 

However, the ruler calmly raises his hand to signal them to stop, allowing the woman to continue without disruption.

This act of kindness has resonated with many on social platforms. 

Tweep @A_S_Al_Mughairi, stated: “This sweet clip really caught my eye — it shows a lovely moment between Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai, and a woman who seems to be a visitor from India. She accidentally broke protocol, but Sheikh Mohammed’s reaction was pure grace — smiling, calm, and full of warmth. It was one of those moments that says so much without words. It perfectly shows who he is — a leader with humility, kindness, and a heart for people. That’s what makes Dubai not just a world-class city, but a place that truly welcomes everyone.”

One Instagram user commented, “Always the kindest,” while an X user described Sheikh Mohammed as a “symbol of humility and kindness﻿.”

Another user, Hassan Al Amir, noted: “In other places, such a situation might cause alarm, but in Dubai, the Ruler simply waits with patience and respect.”

The brief exchange, lasting only seconds, has resonated deeply online, serving as yet another reminder of Sheikh Mohammed’s enduring reputation as a compassionate and people-centred leader.

Another responded: “Exactly the reason why we love His Highness.” Someone else shared, “OMG - she had no idea who it was. She would be shocked when she sees these viral videos.”

A personal anecdote added to the appreciation: “It’s always a pleasure to ‘bump’ into HH. Once, we were playing cricket, and he drove by in his car. He watched with interest while we played. He was gone by the time we realised who it was.” 

Another admirer noted, “That’s the true leadership qualities and down-to-earth personality.”

Sheikh Mohammed’s respectful and humble behavior in this moment continues to inspire positive responses across the globe.

