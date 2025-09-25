GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Mohammed’s new book ‘Life Has Taught Me’ hits major bookstores across UAE

New book offers readers a rare window into the UAE leader’s journey and principles

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
@HHShkMohd/X

Dubai: The newly released book “Life Has Taught Me” by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is now available in major bookstores and libraries across the country.

A landmark addition to Emirati and Arab literature, the book brings together decades of Sheikh Mohammed’s insights and experiences in leadership, governance and nation-building, offering readers a rare look into the principles and lessons that have guided his journey.

It follows a series of previous works by His Highness that have cemented his reputation as a regional leader committed to documenting and sharing his experiences with future generations.

Through this publication, Sheikh Mohammed continues to enrich the Arab intellectual and cultural landscape, providing practical lessons aimed at preparing generations capable of meeting future challenges. The book reflects his belief that life itself is the greatest school, offering endless guidance and wisdom.

“Life Has Taught Me” is structured into key chapters highlighting milestones in governance, administration and daily life. It also delves into leadership, human development and future readiness, drawing on practical experiences that have shaped a distinct model of public and national service.

Written in a style that combines depth with clarity, the book is accessible to a wide readership, from researchers and academics to students and those interested in the UAE’s and wider Arab world’s development journey.

Following the success of earlier titles such as “My Vision” and “My Story”, which won acclaim locally, regionally and internationally, the new book is expected to attract significant attention.

