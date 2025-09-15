Sheikh Mohammed gifts new book ‘Life Has Taught Me’ to daughter Sheikha Latifa

Father's message to daughter highlights lessons of wisdom and curiosity
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has presented a signed copy of his new book 'Life Has Taught Me' to his daughter, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).
In his personal note, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “To my daughter, who carries my mother’s name, Latifa bint Mohammed: wisdom does not lie in having all the answers, but in asking the right questions. I gift you some of the lessons life has taught me.”
Sheikha Latifa responded on her official X account, posting: “Who is like you, my father?” She also shared her father’s handwritten dedication from the book.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox