Hajj rituals coincided with the start of Eid Al Adha celebrations
More than 1.7 million pilgrims on Wednesday began performing four key Hajj rituals, including the symbolic stoning of the devil at Jamarat, shaving or trimming hair, animal sacrifice, Tawaf Al Ifadah and Sai between Safa and Marwah, on the third day of the annual pilgrimage.
Pilgrims who spent the night in Muzdalifah moved to Mina early in the morning where they performed the stoning ritual under intense summer heat after completing the standing at Arafat, the central rite of Hajj, on Tuesday. The rituals coincided with the start of Eid Al Adha celebrations across the Muslim world on the 10th of Dhu Al Hijjah, also known as Yaum Al Nahr, or the Day of Sacrifice.
Upon arriving in Mina, pilgrims threw seven pebbles at Jamarat Al Aqaba, the largest pillar symbolising Satan, following the tradition of the Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him). Authorities said movement through the multi level Jamarat Bridge Complex remained smooth and organised under approved crowd management and safety plans.
Security, healthcare, ambulance, municipal and civil defence teams were deployed across the site, while volunteers and scouts guided pilgrims through designated routes. Saudi authorities also intensified sanitation and awareness campaigns to ensure safe conditions.
After the stoning ritual, pilgrims sacrificed animals and entered partial tahallul, the formal exit of Ihram, by shaving or trimming their hair before heading to Mecca to perform Tawaf Al Ifadah and Sai.