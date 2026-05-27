Pilgrims who spent the night in Muzdalifah moved to Mina early in the morning where they performed the stoning ritual under intense summer heat after completing the standing at Arafat, the central rite of Hajj, on Tuesday. The rituals coincided with the start of Eid Al Adha celebrations across the Muslim world on the 10th of Dhu Al Hijjah, also known as Yaum Al Nahr, or the Day of Sacrifice.