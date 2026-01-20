Oman's Jebel Shams records -0.1°C as temperature drops below freezing

Oman’s highest peak logs the coldest temperature in the sultanate
Dubai: Temperatures in Oman dropped below freezing over the past 24 hours, with Jebel Shams recording minus 0.1 degrees Celsius, according to data from the Civil Aviation Authority's meteorological stations.
The reading from the country's highest peak, which stands at approximately 3,000 meters above sea level, was the coldest temperature registered across the sultanate during the monitoring period ending January 20, 2026.
Jebel Shams, known as the 'Mountain of the Sun,' is located in the Al Hajar mountain range in northern Oman and is a popular destination for tourists and nature enthusiasts, particularly during the winter months when cooler temperatures provide relief from the region's typically hot climate.
Other mountain areas also experienced notably cold conditions. Saiq, another high-altitude settlement in the Al Hajar Mountains known for its terraced farms and rose gardens, recorded 4.8°C. Yanqul, situated in the foothills, saw temperatures drop to 9.5°C, while Dhank registered 12.4°C.
Lower-lying areas remained considerably warmer throughout the night. The historic city of Nizwa, a former capital of Oman located about 164 kilometers from Muscat, registered 11.5°C. As Sunainah recorded 11.6°C, while the ancient town of Bahla, famous for its UNESCO World Heritage fort, saw 12.3°C. Um Al Zamaim experienced similar conditions at 12.4°C.
Desert regions in central Oman also felt the winter chill. Haima recorded 11.0°C, Muqshin saw 11.3°C, and Fahud registered 11.5°C, temperatures that while mild compared to the mountain peaks, still represent the cooler winter season in these arid areas.
This seasonal cold snap is typical for Oman's winter months, when mountain regions regularly experience freezing or near-freezing temperatures while coastal areas enjoy mild, pleasant weather.
