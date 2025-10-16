Sharjah launches ‘Disrupt’ track to boost tech innovation in Arab publishing

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the SBA, said: “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Sharjah continues to reinforce its status as a global centre for publishing and knowledge investment. The Disrupt track brings this vision to life by investing in pioneering technology ventures that advance the cultural and creative sectors.”