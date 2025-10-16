Sharjah launches ‘Disrupt’ track to boost tech innovation in Arab publishing

Initiative under Onshur Fund bridges technology and publishing to drive sustainable growth
Sharjah: The Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur), founded by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), has launched the ‘Disrupt’ track, the region’s first platform that connects global technology firms with the Arab publishing sector. The initiative aims to spark innovation, foster digital transformation, and reshape how technology and content interact across the publishing ecosystem.
The 'Disrupt' track seeks to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies into Arabic publishing. It invites tech companies worldwide to present ready-to-use solutions in areas such as editing, translation, digital marketing, AI-driven animation, and workflow automation. The goal is to strengthen the publishing value chain while positioning Sharjah as a regional hub for publishing technologies and innovation-driven growth.
As a long-term investment platform within the Onshur Fund, the track aims to create lasting partnerships between Arab publishers and global technology innovators. Selected companies will receive operational licences at Sharjah Publishing City, along with office space, funding opportunities, and access to Onshur’s network to help accelerate their market entry and expansion.
Applications are open to established technology companies offering scalable, market-ready solutions relevant to publishing and content creation. Eligible solutions must run on secure cloud-based systems and demonstrate the ability to improve efficiency and expand regionally and internationally. Evaluation will focus on technological readiness, innovation impact, and potential for long-term sustainability.
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the SBA, said: “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Sharjah continues to reinforce its status as a global centre for publishing and knowledge investment. The Disrupt track brings this vision to life by investing in pioneering technology ventures that advance the cultural and creative sectors.”
Iman Ben Chaibah, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Global Markets at SBA, noted that Disrupt offers tech firms a real opportunity to apply and test their solutions within the Arab publishing market. “We are looking for companies ready to demonstrate measurable results and help advance the adoption of digital tools in publishing,” she said.
Registration opens on 15 October and runs until 31 December 2025, coinciding with the Frankfurt International Book Fair. Evaluation and interviews will take place in early 2026, with shortlisted projects to be announced during the fourth Sharjah International Distribution Conference later that year.
