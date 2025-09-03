Building on debut, summit unites global voices to tackle publishing industry hurdles
Dubai, UAE — The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) will host the second Dubai International Library and Publishing Summit from 30 October to 1 November 2025, under the central theme “The Future of Publishing Industry.”
Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the summit will act as a strategic platform for regional and global stakeholders to address the key challenges facing the publishing industry, explore future opportunities, and strengthen international cooperation. The event also aligns with Dubai’s vision of fostering a knowledge-based economy and supporting the digital transformation of creative sectors.
This year’s programme is structured around five major themes. The first, Innovations, Technology, and Transformation, will examine the impact of artificial intelligence, machine translation, blockchain, smart data, and immersive storytelling on publishing. The second, The Global Publishing Landscape, will focus on the commercial engine of the sector—rights, marketing, and international sales—highlighting Dubai’s role as a hub for global trade and cultural exchange.
The third theme, Translation, recognises the craft as both a cultural and creative act, exploring the challenges of preserving nuance while expanding access to global markets. The fourth, Publishing with Purpose, highlights the industry’s role in social responsibility, covering sustainable practices, dyslexia-friendly formats, and accessibility for people of determination. Finally, The Craft of Writing will celebrate the artistry of authors, illustrators, typographers, and designers who bring stories to life.
The summit will bring together a diverse group of participants, including publishers, booksellers, literary agents, university presses, and literary award organisations. Representatives from the Emirates Publishers Association and the wider Arab publishing community will take part alongside senior executives from three of the world’s largest trade publishing houses — Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, and HarperCollins.
Over 55 sessions and workshops will be held, featuring more than 80 speakers from 14 countries, including five keynote speakers. Workshops will cover Translation, editing, publishing operations, children’s literature, and typography, while also highlighting inclusive work environments within the industry.
The summit aims to deliver tangible outcomes, including the development of a practical roadmap to strengthen the publishing sector locally and regionally, new partnership and investment opportunities, and initiatives to enhance the Arab world’s presence in international publishing. It will also focus on supporting youth and nurturing emerging talent.
By hosting this event, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library reaffirms Dubai’s commitment to innovation, culture, and the creative economy, positioning the city as a global hub for the future of publishing.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox