Al Jaber's leadership in AI-driven energy solutions earns top accolade
Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, and Executive Chairman of XRG, has been awarded the 2025 Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS) CEO of the Year Award for outstanding achievement in the global chemical industry.
“I am deeply honoured to receive the ICIS CEO of the Year Award and sincerely thank my peers for recognising the efforts of the UAE and all my colleagues at ADNOC and XRG to help meet the world’s growing demand for energy and chemicals,” Dr Al Jaber said. “ICIS continues to provide trusted insight and analysis on which our industry relies to make informed business decisions.”
Dean Curtis, CEO of ICIS, highlighted Dr Al Jaber’s impact: “This award recognises transformational moves in the global chemical industry, including the launch of XRG, ADNOC’s international investment arm, which aims to create a top-three global chemicals platform.”
Joseph Chang, Global Editor of ICIS Chemical Business, added: “Through XRG, ADNOC will invest in the energy systems of the future, ensuring energy remains a catalyst for sustainable growth and development.”
Dr Al Jaber has been CEO and Managing Director of ADNOC since 2016, steering the company into an advanced international energy company at the forefront of AI and advanced technologies. As Executive Chairman of XRG, he focuses on meeting surging energy demand in an AI-enabled world.
Among his contributions, he has championed pragmatic solutions to support the rapidly expanding energy needs driven by artificial intelligence, reshaping the global energy landscape.
The ICIS CEO of the Year Award is unique in the chemical industry, with the winner selected by peers through a vote among the ICIS Top 40 Power Players. Leaders are assessed on achievements in innovation, profitability, projects, M&A/portfolio management, advocacy, and ESG.
Previous recipients include Dow CEO Jim Fitterling (2022), former BASF CEO Martin Brudermuller (2021), Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser (2020), and INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe (2016).
