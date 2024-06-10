Mansoor Al Mansoori said, "The election of Dr. Sultan Al Jaber as Chairman significantly strengthens Presight's board. With each board member bringing unique experiences, we are poised to accelerate Presight's growth both locally and globally. As AI revolutionises various sectors, Presight will lead in driving responsible AI adoption, creating a positive impact. This aligns with the UAE's vision to lead in AI, fostering economic growth, productivity, and prosperity."

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said, "It is a privilege to welcome Dr. Al Jaber - a visionary, globally-recognised business leader, and a well-known advocate of advanced technologies - to the Board of Presight. I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to Mansoor Al Mansoori for his guidance, leadership and steadfast support that saw Presight through its IPO and its phenomenal growth to date. Having Dr. Al Jaber as Chairman and Mansoor Al Mansoori as Vice-Chairman of Presight gives the company a huge impetus for growth and positions us ideally to ride the surge in demand for AI and big data analytics to further success for Presight."