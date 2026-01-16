From age eligibility to necessary documents, what couples need to know before applying.
Question: What is civil marriage, what are its conditions, the documents needed, and where does the marriage ceremony take place?
Answer: A civil marriage is the lawful union of a man and a woman, solemnised as a civil contract under secular rules, regardless of faith or nationality. The conditions that must be met for the marriage application to be approved are as follows:
Both parties must provide their consent to the marriage.
Both parties must be at least 18 years old.
The parties must not be related by the first or second degree.
The parties must not be married to any other person.
Neither party must be a UAE national.
There is no need to be a resident of the UAE to marry. Tourists can also obtain a civil marriage, regardless of where they live. You do not need witnesses or medical tests. The marriage ceremony takes place at the Civil Family Court in the ADJD main court building.
You need the following documents:
A copy of both parties’ passports.
A copy of both parties’ Emirates IDs (if applicable).
If previously married, proof that the marriage has been dissolved (e.g. a divorce judgment or death certificate).
When you receive your marriage certificate, it is recommended that you have it notarised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
