Tadbeer Homecare launches online services for hiring domestic workers

Licensed provider of domestic worker services in the UAE marks 45 years of operations
Tadbeer Homecare, one of the UAE’s longest-standing licensed providers of domestic worker services, has marked 45 years of operations with the launch of new digital solutions that allow families to access services from the comfort of their homes.
The milestone underscores the company’s role in shaping the regulated domestic worker sector while adapting to the growing demand for flexible, technology-driven solutions.
Since its establishment, Tadbeer Homecare has been committed to supporting households across the UAE by providing licensed domestic worker services in compliance with national labour regulations. Over the decades, the company has helped thousands of families find trusted support for childcare, elderly care, and home assistance.
With the UAE’s evolving labour frameworks, Tadbeer Homecare has consistently aligned itself with government reforms designed to protect both families and workers. Its 45-year journey reflects the growth of a sector that has become essential to daily life in the country.
In line with the UAE’s digital transformation goals, Tadbeer Homecare has recently introduced online service options. Families can now explore available worker profiles, complete applications, and manage services entirely from home, reducing the need for in-person visits.
“Our goal is to make the process simple, transparent, and convenient,” says Suhail Al Asawdeh, CEO of Tadbeer Homecare. “With online access, families can handle everything from matching to documentation with just a few clicks, saving time while ensuring full compliance with UAE regulations.”
The domestic worker sector has undergone major reforms in recent years, with greater emphasis on fairness, transparency, and accountability. Tadbeer Homecare has played an active role in this transition, ensuring that every worker is recruited ethically, medically screened, and employed under a clear legal framework.
By integrating digital platforms into its services, the company aims to add another layer of transparency, giving both families and workers confidence in the process.
As the UAE continues to balance modern lifestyles with cultural values, demand for regulated domestic worker services is expected to rise. Tadbeer Homecare believes its combination of long-standing expertise and new digital tools will position it strongly for the future.
“Forty-five years in, our mission remains the same: to serve families with trust while protecting the dignity of workers,” he says. “With online services, we are taking another step forward in making regulated domestic care accessible to all households in the UAE.”
