Tadbeer Homecare launches online services for hiring domestic workers

Tadbeer Homecare, one of the UAE’s longest-standing licensed providers of domestic worker services, has marked 45 years of operations with the launch of new digital solutions that allow families to access services from the comfort of their homes.

The milestone underscores the company’s role in shaping the regulated domestic worker sector while adapting to the growing demand for flexible, technology-driven solutions.

A 45-year journey of service

Since its establishment, Tadbeer Homecare has been committed to supporting households across the UAE by providing licensed domestic worker services in compliance with national labour regulations. Over the decades, the company has helped thousands of families find trusted support for childcare, elderly care, and home assistance.

With the UAE’s evolving labour frameworks, Tadbeer Homecare has consistently aligned itself with government reforms designed to protect both families and workers. Its 45-year journey reflects the growth of a sector that has become essential to daily life in the country.