Scammers use fake video calls to target domestic workers in the UAE

Fujairah: Fraudsters posing as government or police officials have begun using video and voice calls branded with fake official logos to deceive domestic workers across the UAE, exploiting their fear of deportation or job loss to extract personal data and money, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The elaborate schemes rely on the widespread use of smartphones and video-calling apps, with callers often appearing on screen wearing police uniforms or displaying forged emblems of local authorities.
Recruitment offices have reported a surge in complaints from domestic workers who received such calls, many of whom panicked and complied with the instructions.
“In some cases, the caller shows what looks like an official ID card or document bearing a government seal,” said Mona Ahmed, an employee at a domestic worker recruitment office in Fujairah.
“Some workers, out of fear or limited language skills, end up providing photos of their passports or even transferring money to avoid supposed deportation.”
Victims described being told they were under investigation for residency violations or that a “case” had been filed against them. Emirati resident Asma Al Hammadi said her domestic worker nearly sent her passport details to a man claiming to be a police officer during a fake video call. “He had a background with a police logo and even signed messages with the word ‘Police,’” she said. “She was terrified until we intervened.”
Others, like UAE resident Agadir Abdullah, said their workers were threatened with deportation within 24 hours unless they paid “penalty fees.” The calls often came from international numbers, and links sent by the scammers led to phishing websites used to steal identity or banking information.
Cybersecurity experts say the scammers use psychological manipulation, alternating between threats and emotional appeals, to disorient victims. “They exploit fear and urgency,” said a recruitment office owner who requested anonymity. “Once the victim hesitates, the caller raises their voice or fabricates new threats until the person obeys.”
Legal consultant Asawer Al Mansoori confirmed that such acts fall under Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes, which criminalizes impersonating authorities and using digital means for fraud. Offenders face imprisonment and fines of up to Dh1 million.
The Fujairah Police have urged residents to remain vigilant, warning that no legitimate authority requests money or personal data through calls or text messages. The police emphasized that individuals should verify the identity of any caller through official channels and immediately report suspicious incidents via the Ministry of Interior’s cybercrime platform or the local police command center.
