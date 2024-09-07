Dubai: Bangladesh Consulate General in Dubai has opened its help desk at the Al Awir amnesty centre of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, the mission announced.

The ‘Bangladesh Helpdesk’, provides prompt advice and guidance to the service seekers, the mission said.

The mission said the Consul General BM Jamal Hossain met with the Director General of GDRFA Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri and took a tour of the amnesty services provided at the Al Awir Centre on Thursday.

The Consul General thanked Lt General Al Marri for the orderly arrangement of services and facilities provided for amnesty seekers.

Lt General Al Marri urged the expatriate Bangladeshis living illegally to take the opportunity of amnesty as soon as possible without delay and advised them to bring the necessary documents when they visit the Al Awir Centre of Amer Centres for amnesty services.

Hossain also spoke with personnel from 18 companies providing direct employment at the Awir Centre and discussed job opportunities for Bangladeshi applicants.