In its notification, the ministry said four channels are available for applicants to avail its services.

The four channeles include its digital platform available on its website, its smart application, business services offices and offices recruiting domestic workers.

MOHRE said in a series of posts on its official social media pages that it is providing a number of services during the grace period to help settle the status of violators.

The services include issuing new work permits, renewing the permits, filing complaints of absence from work and cancelling work permits.