ABU DHABI: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has notified UAE visa violators of its services related to work permits, while urging them to take advantage of the grace period to settle their status.
The grace period for visa violators to legalise their status or leave the country will continue till October 31.
In its notification, the ministry said four channels are available for applicants to avail its services.
The four channeles include its digital platform available on its website, its smart application, business services offices and offices recruiting domestic workers.
MOHRE said in a series of posts on its official social media pages that it is providing a number of services during the grace period to help settle the status of violators.
The services include issuing new work permits, renewing the permits, filing complaints of absence from work and cancelling work permits.
It stated that it also provides due exemptions for settling the status of violators in cases where the ministry is not privided the employment contract or where the work permit has not been renewed.