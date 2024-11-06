Dubai: A Filipina expat has shared how she overcame significant health challenges, including epilepsy, inspired by her involvement in the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).

Dyan Requina has participated in every edition of the DFC since its inception in 2017, and she approaches this year’s events, running through November 24, with renewed gratitude.

“Having lived in the UAE for nearly 17 years, I have been a passionate advocate of the DFC since its launch,” Requina told Gulf News.

From beachside workouts at Kite Beach to events like the Women’s Run and the Dubai Run, the 42-year-old resident has actively participated in this transformative city-wide fitness movement.

“The DFC has become more than a fitness event for me. It’s an annual reminder of the importance of resilience, well-being, and community spirit. It’s an annual milestone of commitment to health and fitness,” Requina, a deputy HR manager at Aster DM Healthcare, said.

Health issues

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she was diagnosed with epilepsy. Along with seizures, she faced additional health complications, including severe food intolerances and immunity issues. Yet Requina refused to let these health conditions hold her back.

“As the world navigated the uncertainties of COVID-19, I found myself wrestling with my health battles. Despite these hurdles, I made a conscious choice: to rebuild my life with a focus on health and resilience.”

Change of outlook

Embracing a balanced diet, regular exercise, and a holistic approach to wellness, Requina embarked on a new chapter of self-care, finding solace in the DFC events.

Through her dedication to fitness and lifestyle changes, Requina has remained seizure-free for the past year and a half. “When you change your outlook and perspective on things, it helps,” she said.

“The DFC played a significant role in this transformation, especially through activities like yoga and Zumba sessions, the Women’s Run, and the Dubai Run. Each event brought a renewed sense of purpose, encouraging me to join a wellness centre where I now practice yoga, Pilates, Zumba, and Kangoo Jumps,” Requina added.

For her, each workout represents a personal victory and a small breakthrough in her journey toward better health.

“I’ve realised that simply completing any activity is an accomplishment, and I am proud of every step I take toward better health.”

DFC community

She recollected participating in the virtual DFC workout sessions during the peak of the pandemic in 2020, which was a “powerful reminder” of the importance of community and resilience, even from a distance.

“The DFC community has been a tremendous source of encouragement, especially during moments of self-doubt. There’s a special spirit of camaraderie during this time. Even when you don’t know everyone personally, you feel connected through a shared commitment to well-being. This collective motivation has helped push me forward when I needed it most.”

This year, she encourages others to take part in the DFC, emphasising the holistic benefits it offers.