Dubai: Tens of thousands of residents will cycle past Dubai’s landmarks along Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday, November 10, as Dubai Ride returns for its latest annual edition under Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).

Following last year’s turnout of over 35,000 participants, the current fifth edition is expected to be even bigger, organisers said in a media statement on Tuesday.

Dubai Ride will offer two distinct routes, plus the brand-new Dubai Ride Speed Laps.

4km route

Dubai Ride includes a “family-friendly” 4km Downtown route through Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. This “relaxed and scenic route” will start at 6:15am from Dubai Mall and will take cyclists past Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa.

12km route

“If you’re an experienced cyclist looking for a more demanding route, choose the exciting 12km course along Sheikh Zayed Road and pedal past Burj Khalifa, Museum of the Future, and Dubai Canal,” organisers said.

Additionally, starting at 6:15am, the course stretches from Dubai World Trade Centre to Safa Park and starts from five locations: Museum of the Future (MOTF), Al Satwa, the Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay, and the Lower Financial Centre.

Dubai Ride Speed Laps

“If you want to test your speed or simply want to enjoy a high-energy ride before the main event, Dubai Ride Speed Laps is the perfect opportunity to push your limits and take on an unforgettable cycling challenge.” Taking place from 5 AM to 6 AM, this new addition will offer the opportunity to cycle along the Sheikh Zayed Road route at an average pace of 30km/h. The Speed Laps is open to experienced riders over 21 years old. To join, cyclists need to maintain the average speed of 30km/h and ride a bike capable of sustaining this pace, have peloton riding experience, and follow the instructions of the Dubai Ride Marshals. Once complete, they can join family and friends for the main event.

Registration process