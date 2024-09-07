Dubai: Dubai Police have honoured two residents for their cooperation and god conduct which contributed to enhancing safety and security in the community.
Yasier Hayar Khan Sher and Nishan Rai Bijab were given certificates of appreciation at the Burd Dubai Police Station.
Brigadier Abdul Moneim, Acting Deputy Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, thank both the residents for their cooperation with the police force. “Dubai Police believe that cooperation from all segments of society is vital for the police’s efforts in maintaining law and order, and protecting the society,” he added.