The figure was revealed during the council’s 72nd meeting held virtually and chaired by its chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Council vice chairman Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer also participated.

The meeting discussed several topics, including the results achieved by the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy 2030, which aims to reduce 30 per cent of carbon emissions by the end of 2030, in support of the UAE’s efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Last year’s drop in emissions reflects the effectiveness of the emirate’s programmes and projects, the council said. These include increasing the share of solar energy and enhancing the operational efficiency in factories and facilities, in addition to waste recycling in power and water production, industry, ground transport and waste treatment. The council also discussed a plan submitted by Emirates Gas Company (an ENOC subsidiary) for the coming period to enhance current gas cylinders to advanced ones in terms of safety and reduced weight.

Clean energy target

Al Tayer said: “In line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to increase the share of clean and renewable energy, the meeting reviewed our roadmap and plans that include national initiatives and strategies to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and consolidate a low-carbon economy.

"These include the Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of the total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050, and the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy 2030, as well as adopting the latest technologies in this area.”

He added: “The development and implementation of the existing programmes and projects had a positive and tangible impact, reflected in the carbon emission reduction rates over the past 10 years. This highlighted the efforts made by the relevant authorities that support a sustainable green economy and the UAE’s vision to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.”

Council secretary-general Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi said: “The current plan to shift to using the advanced cylinders ensures better efficiency and more safety for consumers. Emirates Gas has introduced 9,000 advanced cylinders that consumers in Dubai have been satisfied with over the past years.”