The programme aims to attract talented young energy leaders from different sectors, and expand their skills and knowledge in clean and renewable energy and entrepreneurship. It comprises a wide range of training workshops, specialist education sessions, and field visits to accredited institutions with the participation of academics, specialists and experts from several schools, universities, start-ups and local and global organisations.

The programme sheds light on different fields of clean energy and the uses of disruptive technologies. The second batch of the programme has witnessed the participation of 25 graduates or those pursuing university degrees in 15 different majors including engineering or science fields at 13 accredited academic institutions in the UAE. It attracted 145 applications.

“We strive to achieve the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to empower youth and enrich their experience to become the cornerstone of sustainable development. We prepare qualified young professionals and experts in different fields of clean energy, to become active partners in shaping their future, and in leading the next phase of the national strategies. These include the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. DEWA has launched several innovative programmes for the youth to instil a culture of innovation,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“We provide the youth with needed information, knowledge, and technologies and help them to develop innovative solutions that enhance clean and renewable energy systems. This also speeds up the sustainability and power transformation process. DEWA’s Innovation Centre is a global platform for renewable and clean energy innovations that shape the future of sustainable energy worldwide. It supports the vision of the wise leadership to strengthen investments in promising capabilities and potential. This consolidates the competitiveness of Dubai and the UAE and their role as a platform that encourages innovation, a destination for innovators and an incubator for creative minds from around the world,” he added.