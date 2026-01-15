Sharjah to add large-scale solar power under new BEEAH–Masdar deal

“Sharjah has strong potential for solar energy development, and its visionary leadership is driving the deployment of high-quality, commercially viable projects,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar. He noted that Masdar’s role will be to support Sharjah’s energy transition through projects that can be scaled and replicated.

The deal deepens an established collaboration between the two organisations. Their most prominent joint effort to date has been the Emirates Waste to Energy Company, formed in 2017 to deliver the Middle East’s first commercial-scale waste-to-energy plant. That project has become a reference point for circular economy infrastructure in the region.

“Sharjah’s rising energy requirements are driving the deployment of more diversified, resilient renewables infrastructure across the emirate,” said Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH. He added that the agreement builds on BEEAH’s experience in delivering clean electricity through its waste-to-energy operations, allowing the emirate to meet demand while accelerating decarbonisation.

