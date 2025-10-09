Gaza lights up: Residents celebrate historic ceasefire deal

The agreement, announced late Thursday, was personally unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump, who hailed it as “the first real step toward lasting peace in the Middle East.” Under the deal’s first phase, all remaining living hostages held by Hamas will be released within 72 hours, while Israel will free Palestinian prisoners and gradually scale down its military operations in Gaza.

Trump said both sides had made “tough but necessary choices,” calling the accord a “victory for humanity.” Leaders from Egypt and Qatar, who facilitated negotiations, praised the breakthrough, while the United Nations urged all parties to ensure humanitarian access and uphold the truce.

Though Gazans celebrated the news, many voiced anxiety about whether the ceasefire would hold. Still, for the first time in months, the night sky above Gaza City echoed with chants — not explosions.

Video and inputs from AFP.