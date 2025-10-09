GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Gaza civil defence reports strikes after ceasefire plan announcement

Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Displaced Palestinians walk along the coastal road, backdropped by smoke rising into the sky in Gaza City on Wednesday October 8.
Displaced Palestinians walk along the coastal road, backdropped by smoke rising into the sky in Gaza City on Wednesday October 8.
AP

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: The Gaza civil defence agency reported Thursday several strikes on the territory after the announcement that Hamas and Israel had agreed to a ceasefire plan.

"Since the announcement last night of an agreement on a proposed ceasefire framework in Gaza, several explosions have been reported, particularly in areas of northern Gaza," said one of the agency's officials, Mohammed Al-Mughayyir, citing "a series of intense airstrikes" on Gaza City.

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza, after days of indirect talks in Egypt.

Qatar, which helped broker the deal along with Egypt, the United States and Turkey, said the deal was the "first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which will lead to ending the war, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of aid".

Related Topics:
Gaza

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Demonstrators gather at Museumplein for a "Red Line" protest demanding "government action to stop the genocide in Gaza" with the The Concertgebouw concert hall in the background in Amsterdam on October 5, 2025.

Will Hamas backing of US plan finally end the war?

4m read
Hamas shows willingness for peace as Trump proposes ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza

Gaza peace plan: What’s next for hostages and aid?

3m read
Trump urges Israel to halt Gaza strikes amid Hamas negotiations

Hamas open to peace; Trump urges Israel to stop strikes

3m read
Blair, 72, who is set to sit on the board of an international transitional authority in the Palestinian territory, is credited with crafting the US leader’s plan alongside Trump’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner.

Blair: Britain’s ex-PM central to Trump’s Gaza plan

3m read