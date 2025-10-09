Gaza civil defence reports strikes after ceasefire plan announcement

Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire
Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: The Gaza civil defence agency reported Thursday several strikes on the territory after the announcement that Hamas and Israel had agreed to a ceasefire plan.
"Since the announcement last night of an agreement on a proposed ceasefire framework in Gaza, several explosions have been reported, particularly in areas of northern Gaza," said one of the agency's officials, Mohammed Al-Mughayyir, citing "a series of intense airstrikes" on Gaza City.
US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza, after days of indirect talks in Egypt.
Qatar, which helped broker the deal along with Egypt, the United States and Turkey, said the deal was the "first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which will lead to ending the war, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of aid".
